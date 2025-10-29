Assam down town University Concludes ICSTIP-2025 with Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Assam Down Town University (AdtU) concluded the International Conference on Science, Technology, Innovation and Policy for Global Health and Sustainability (ICSTIP-2025) with a vibrant valedictory cultural evening that honoured the artistic legacy of Zubeen Garg.

The closing ceremony, organised by the Faculty of Science, was graced by AdtU Chancellor Dr N. N. Dutta, senior university officials, academicians and international delegates from Poland, the Philippines, Malaysia and other countries.

Showcasing the cultural diversity of Northeast India, the event featured a series of traditional and contemporary performances that added emotional depth to the evening.

A special musical tribute to singer Zubeen Garg moved the audience, celebrating his profound contributions to Assamese music and culture.

Speaking at the ceremony, international delegates praised AdtU’s academic leadership and warm hospitality, calling ICSTIP-2025 a meaningful platform that successfully advanced discussions on innovation, policy, global health and sustainability.

The three-day conference brought together researchers, policymakers, scholars and industry experts from across the globe and marked a milestone in AdtU’s commitment to fostering global academic collaboration and knowledge exchange.

