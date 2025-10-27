Assam down town University Hosts ICSTIP-2025 to Foster Research and Innovation

The International Conference on Science, Technology, Innovation and Policy for Global Health and Sustainability (ICSTIP-2025) commenced today at Assam Down Town University (AdtU), marking the beginning of a significant academic gathering aimed at fostering research-driven solutions for sustainable development.

Organised by the Faculty of Science, AdtU, the inaugural ceremony began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana performed by Dr Radali Duarah, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom.

Dr Manash Pratim Sarma, President of ICSTIP-2025, delivered the welcome address, stressing the need for interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing contemporary scientific and societal challenges.

In his inaugural speech, Prof. N.C. Talukdar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of Assam Downtown University, reiterated the university’s commitment to promoting innovation-led research and nurturing young scientific minds. Distinguished guests at the event were felicitated for their contributions to academia and research.

A Souvenir and Abstract Book of ICSTIP-2025 was officially released during the ceremony, featuring a compilation of research papers submitted by scholars and innovators from India and abroad.

The conference was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah, former Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, attended as the Chief Guest.

He emphasised the growing importance of collaborative research in the development of emerging economies, especially in the North-Eastern region of India.

The Keynote Address was delivered by Dr Suraksha S. Diwan, Scientist-F, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, on the theme “Harnessing Biotechnology for Sustainable Development in the North Eastern Region — India’s Emerging Growth Engine”.

Dr Diwan underlined the potential of biotechnology in enhancing rural livelihoods, boosting economic growth and ensuring environmental sustainability through indigenous innovations.

The session also featured international perspectives from Mr Marek Zborowski of the University of Applied Sciences, Poland, and Prof. Vera Ferro Lebres, Pro-President, Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Portugal. Both speakers shared insights on global trends in scientific innovation and the importance of cross-border academic collaborations.

Concluding the inaugural session, Dr Partha Pratim Kalita, Convenor of ICSTIP-2025, delivered the Vote of Thanks and expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, delegates and participants for their enthusiastic participation.

He noted that the conference is expected to provide a dynamic platform for transformative ideas and impactful research discussions over the coming days.

