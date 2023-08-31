Assam: Dr. Ravi Kannan to be Honoured With Ramon Magsaysay Award 2023

A proud moment for the people of Assam as Dr. Ravi Kannan R., Director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC) has been named one of the four winners of the 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Award as the ‘Hero for Holistic Healthcare’ for his relentless and revolutionary service to the cancer patients of the state.
Dr. Kannan described the award as an honour for his hospital stating that, “We all are working as a team and everyone is contributing equally to make this project a success. Not only those who are working here but the people who are supporting from outside, they also the winner.”
Dr. Kannan is an Oncologist who left Chennai in the year 2007 for Assam and served as the head of the CCHRC. He revolutionized it to serve more than 20,000 cancer patients for free and displayed unconditional support in treating the ailing patients.
The doctor was also conferred with India’s fourth highest civilian award ‘Padma Shri Award’ in 2020 and Ramon Magsaysay on the other hand, is a prestigious award, considered Asia’s equivalent to Nobel prize - given in the name of former President of Philippines, Ramon del Fierro Magsaysay.
The Magsaysay board states, “In electing Ravi Kannan R. to receive the 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Award, the board of trustees recognizes his devotion to his profession’s highest ideals of public service, his combination of skill, commitment, and compassion in pushing the boundaries of people-centred, pro-poor health care and cancer care, and for having built, without expectation of reward, a beacon of hope for millions in the Indian state of Assam, thus setting a shining example for all.”
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official ‘X’ handle congratulated Dr. Kannan for receiving the prestigious award. He wrote, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa extends his warm congratulations to Dr Ravi Kannan R on being bestowed with the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award 2023. Dr Kannan has played an impactful role in transforming cancer care in Assam, especially in rural areas. He is also a Padmashree recipient.”