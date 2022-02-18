Assam: Drug Peddler Arrested, Drugs Worth over Rs 5 Lakhs Recovered

The police on Friday nabbed a notorious drug peddler at Dhing in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Acting on information, the Dhing police team conducted a search in the Panbari area and apprehended the drug peddler.

The accused has been identified as Jahirul alias Joltu.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered four soap boxes containing 45 grams of drugs and a motor cycle without a registration member from Jahirul’s possession.

The recovered drugs are worth over Rs 5 lakh in the market.

According to the Dhing police, Jahirul along with another drug peddler was carrying out smuggling activities in the area.

The duo tried to flee after seeing the police team at the spot. The police was able to get hold of Jahirul after a long chase.

However the other peddler managed to flee without getting caught.