Assam: Drug Peddler Held With Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 1.30 Crore

A drug peddler was apprehended by troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) with 26,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.30 core in Assam’s Karimganj.

As per reports, the peddler identified as Marfuja Ahmed (18), was held during an operation conducted by the troops of the seven battalions of the BSF on Thursday based on specific information regarding the deal of narcotics.

One Hyundai Eon Car (Regd No. AS-04-M-0551) was accordingly intercepted on the Chargula - Kaliganj Bazar road at Pirar Chak, near Kaliganj Bazar, Karimganj.

"Immediately Police was informed about the interception of the car in which Yaba tablets concealed in a carton were recovered on search by the BSF and the Police," said the BSF.

"On counting the consignment in the presence of independent witnesses, it was found 26,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.30 crores," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders and curb illegal activities in its area of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the arrested peddler along with seized items have been handed over to Karimganj police and a case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.