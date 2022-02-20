Assam: Drug Peddler Injured In Police Firing Escapes From Hospital

A drug peddler who was injured in police firing has from custody during his treatment as Assam’s Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

The accused, identified as Suman Nomu, hailing from Tripura was injured in police firing on Wednesday after he attempted to escape from custody.

Nomu had allegedly took a gun from the police and tried to escape but was shot in the leg.

Earlier this week, he was apprehended in Kokrajhar district along with 55 packets of cannabis weighing a total of 350 kg.

He was brought to the Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital on Thursday. Later, he was referred to the Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta, from where he managed to flee.

As per reports, the accused allegedly cut open the ropes which used to tie him to the hospital bed and fled in the early hours of Saturday.