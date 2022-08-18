Assam: Drug Smuggler Arrested in Bokakhat, Horein Seized

A drug smuggler has been arrested and heroin has been seized from his possession at Bokakhat in Golaghat district of Assam.

Acting on specific inputs, the police launched search operations in vehicles heading from Golaghat towards Guwahati early on Thursday morning. The drug smuggler was arrested from a bus while checking in front of the Bokakhat Police Station.

The arrested person has been identified as Gautam Barhoi. He is a resident of Numaligarh in Golaghat.

A soap box filled with heroin, one syringe, two empty containers, along with two iphones has been seized from his possession.

According to the police, the 13 grams of heroin worth around Rs 20,000 has been seized from Gautam’s possession.

The police also said that a drug racket is slowing emerging in the Numaligarh area. The police are continuing their frisking operations to nab the drug smugglers.

Meanwhile, Gautam is currently being interrogated by the police.