Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized In Karbi Anglong, 3 Held

Assam police seized a huge contraband of drugs worth Rs 7 crores in Karbi Anglong and arrested three peddlers in connection to it.

The arrested persons were identified as Islam Uddin (29), Md Samir (33), and Md Manaobi (35), all hailing from Manipur.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Karbi Anglong police led by the Superintendent of Police of Karbi Anglong district and John Das, SDPO of Bokajan on Thursday night launched an operation and intercepted two trucks bearing registration number NL-02N-3758 and MN-01-9912 at Khatkhati area.

Upon searching, around 30,000 banned Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from the two vehicles.

"We have arrested three persons for carrying contraband drugs. The estimated value of the seized drugs is around Rs 7 crore," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan said.

On Tuesday, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl seized a large quantity of drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore in Mizoram's Aizawl district and apprehended four people.

The approximate cost of the recovered heroin is Rs 1.18 crore and the seized consignment, vehicle and apprehended persons were handed over to Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl for further legal proceedings.