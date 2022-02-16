Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 15 Lakhs Seized In Dibrugarh, 2 Held

Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in Dibrugarh’s Chabua on Wednesday.

As per reports, heroin weighing 38 grams filled in three soap cases were seized from their possession.

Both the accused are reportedly residents of Tinsukia.

The market value of the suspected heroin is said to be around Rs 15 lakh.

In another instance, two persons involved in alleged gambling have been arrested from Durgabari Naliapool, Dibrugarh.

A case has been registered at Dibrugarh PS u/s 14/15, Assam Game & Betting Act, 1970.

The accused persons, identified as Dilip Das and Ratan Dutta, were later sent to judicial custody.