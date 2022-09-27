Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 200 Crores Seized in Silchar

Drugs worth Rs. 200 crores were seized in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the drugs were seized in Silchar from a passenger vehicle en route Guwahati from Mizoram.

In a secret chamber inside Tata Sumo, 4 lakhs of yaba tablets were hidden.

The accused were planning to sell the drugs in Guwahati.

Total six persons including driver and handyman of the vehicle were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Notably, this is the third seizure of drugs in a day.

Earlier today, the police in Guwahati busted a woman for allegedly selling cannabis and seized huge quantities of the contraband substance and ganja weighing 40kg was seized at Kamakhya Junction Railway Station.