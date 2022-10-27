Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In Karimganj, Three Held

In yet another haul, Assam police on Thursday seized illicit drugs worth over Rs 4 crore in Karimganj district and arrested three persons in connection to it.

The drugs were recovered from an Alto vehicle that was intercepted at Badarpur along the Assam-Tripura border.

A total of 48 soap boxes filled with drugs were seized from the vehicle that was concealed in inside the trunk.

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Islam Uddin, Hussain Ahmed and Abdul Latif.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio.

Earlier today, a huge consignment of cannabis worth Rs. 15 crores was seized in Assam’s Jorabat.

According to sources, a raid was conducted under Joint Commissioner Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta where the police seized a truck, bearing registration number HR 38 T 2913, carrying cannabis weighing 2,500kg.

It is suspected that the market value of the seized cannabis is Rs. 15 crores.