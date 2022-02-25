Assam: Drugs worth Rs 8 Crores Seized

Continuing its war against drugs, the Assam police have arrested two drug peddlers from the state’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

Based on secret inputs, the Bokajan police team intercepted two persons who were crossing the Dhansiri River at around 12:30 pm on Friday.

The police recovered 85 boxes of drugs which weight around 1 kg 40 grams from the peddlers’ possession.

The peddlers were transporting the drugs from Nagaland’s Dimapur to Bokajan in Karbi Anglong.

The arrested duo has been identified as Vikoto Yeptomi and Hitoho Sumi. Both the peddlers hail from Dimapur.

The recovered drugs have a market value of Rs 8 crores.

According to the police, the place at which the drug peddlers were arrested has turned into a vulnerable point recently.

Fearing of getting caught by the police while smuggling drugs through highways, peddlers are now trying to transport drugs to their destinations through waterways.