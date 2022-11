Three students of Dibrugarh University, Assam have been suspended for allegedly assaulting security guards. The students have been suspended by the university authority while two former students have been restricted from entering the campus.

The students suspended by the authority are Labdhapratim Das, Hemanga Bhuyan and Ankur Hatibaruah.

The former students who have restricted from entering the university campus are David Hazarika and Rubul Bora.