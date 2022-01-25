Assam: Elderly Woman Murdered In Silchar

An elderly woman was allegedly murdered in Assam’s Silchar on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Ayatul Nessa (60), had been living in a house with her relatives for a long time. The incident occurred yesterday when she was alone.

As per reports, her body was found by her nephew, drenched in blood on the floor of her room. She was reportedly stabbed to death with a sharp weapon.

The police arrived at the scene after the nephew alerted them.

Three persons have been detained along with the nephew for questioning. Further investigation is on.