Assam: Election to 80 Municipal Boards on March 6

Polling to 997 wards in 80 municipal boards in Assam will be held on March 6.

The counting of votes will take place on March 9.

This was announced by the State Election Commission today.

Addressing a press conference today, state election commissioner Alok Kumar said that the polling will be conducted through M2 electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the first time in the history of civic elections in the state.



Alok Kumar said, “The last date for filing nominations has been fixed on February 15 and scrutiny of applications will be done on February 17.”

Meanwhile, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 20.

"The polling will take place at 2,054 booths. We believe that 20,000-25,000 government staffers will be deployed in conducting the entire election exercise. This will be in addition to police personnel deployed to maintain the law and order situation," Kumar said.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the state, the EC has banned all kinds of road shows and election rallies this time.

Candidates are only allowed to conduct door-to-door campaigning. A maximum of 15 persons can take part in the election campaigning.

Notably, election to the Silchar Municipal Board will not be held as the matter is sub-judice in court.



