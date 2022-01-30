Assam: Electricity Employees’ to Stage Statewide Protest on Feb 1

The Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers & Pensioners (CCEEEP) will stage a statewide demonstration on February 1 in demand of regularization of contractual workers and new appointment.

The demonstration programme will be observed from 10 am to 12 noon at Bijuli Bhawan in Guwahati and in sub-divisional offices of electricity board.

The umbrella organization of 15 power associations and unions, CCEEEP will protest against 33/11 KV Sub-station, Feeder, out sourcing of Control Room and privatization of electricity department.

Notably, the workers and engineers of the chief duty have been exempted from participating in the protest keeping in view that public won’t face problem from electricity disruption or power cut on the said day.