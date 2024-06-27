Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission Issues Tariff Orders for FY 2024-25

Tariff Decisions

Fixed and Energy Charges: APDCL did not propose any increase in Fixed and Energy Charges but suggested merging the existing Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) with the energy charges.

Approved Generation Tariff: The Commission approved a generation tariff of ₹6.02 per kWh for FY 2024-25.

Transmission Tariff and SLDC Charges: Transmission tariff has been set at ₹0.51 per kWh, and SLDC charges at ₹155.23/MW/day.