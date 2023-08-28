Assam: Elephant Electrocuted to Death in Udalguri

In yet another tragic incident, a wild elephant was killed after coming into contact with high voltage electricity line in Assam’s Udalguri on Monday morning.
The incident was reported near the India-Bhutan border in Hatigarh where the elephant was electrocuted to death, sources informed.
It has come to the fore the elephants wandered out of the forest area in search of food, however, unfortunately it died.
Earlier this month, as many as three elephants were killed after coming into contact with high voltage electricity line on the outskirts of Guwahati.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Panichanda in Rani Tea Estate in the village of the Kamrup rural district of Assam which falls under the Rani Forest Office.