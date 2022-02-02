Assam: Elephant Feeding Centre Inaugurated At Kaziranga

In a bid to attract tourists at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, an Elephant Feeding Centre was inaugurated at Mihimukh area.

The concept of feeding the pachyderms was undertaken to attract tourists as well as to develop an understanding among the visitors on how to live in sync with the animals.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative adopted by the authorities and visitors will be able to feed the elephants under the monitoring of vets and elephant keepers.

The Elephant Camp (domestic elephant feeding centre) was inaugurated by chief wildlife warden MK Yadava on Monday.

The visiting time will be from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Director of Kaziranga National Park P Sivakumar informed that a total of 15 elephants can be fed at a time. Food includes bananas, sugarcane, gram, etc which can be procured by paying a minimal fee at the centre.