Assam: Elephant Safari at Kaziranga National Park Restarted for Tourists

The elephant safari at the World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam restarted on Wednesday (November 2).

The elephant safari has been started for tourists the Kaziranga National Park at the western, Bagori, Kaziranga and Kohora ranges.

The Kaziranga national park and tiger reserve (KNPTR), famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, was formally opened for tourists from October 2 for the 2022-23 season.

The Kaziranga national park is one of the most sought after wildlife holiday destinations in India.

It is home to over 2400 one-horned rhinoceros, which is 2/3rd of the world’s total one-horned rhino population.

The park is also home to large breeding populations of elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer.

Located on the edge of the Eastern Himalaya biodiversity hotspot, the Kaziranga national park combines high species diversity and visibility.