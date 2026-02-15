Assam: Eviction Drive Conducted Against Illegal Brick Kilns in Mankachar

In a renewed crackdown against illegalBrick kilns, the district administration on Sunday carried out a demolition drive in Mankachar, destroying five unauthorised units in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam.

The eviction drive was conducted in several locations under the Bagapara Gaon Panchayat within the Mankachar Revenue Circle. Acting under the leadership of Mankachar Revenue Circle Officer Pranjal Sharma Baruah, officials used bulldozers to dismantle multiple illegal “brick bhattas” operating in the area without valid permissions.

Officials stated that the action forms part of an ongoing district-wide campaign to curb illegal brick kiln operations that have been running in violation of environmental and land-use norms.

Notably, just two days ago, the administration had demolished five illegal brick kilns in Bauskata village. The units reportedly belonged to Jamer Ali, Isa Haque, Kabel Uddin, Babu Sheikh, and Sultan. Authorities had similarly deployed bulldozers to raze those structures as part of the enforcement drive.

Meanwhile, controversy surfaced during the demolition drive, with a section of brick kiln owners levelling serious allegations against a senior district official. According to the allegations, an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of South Salmara-Mankachar district had allegedly collected amounts ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 from each brick kiln to allow them to continue operations.

Some of the affected kiln owners claimed that they had been permitted to run their units after paying the alleged amounts. However, no official statement has yet been issued by the district administration regarding the allegations against the ADC.

Revenue Circle Officer Pranjal Sharma Baruah, while speaking during the drive, maintained that the eviction campaign would continue against all illegal brick kilns operating in the jurisdiction. A few kiln owners who described themselves as victims also reiterated their accusations and demanded a fair inquiry into the matter.