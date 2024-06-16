Assam Excise Dept Unearth Major Liquor Smuggling Racket in Tamulpur

In a major crackdown, Assam's Excise Department team unearthed a huge racket of illegal liquor smuggling on Sunday.
According to sources, the illegal liquor smuggling racket from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh was unearthed in Tamulpur district.
Commissioner of Excise Assam Jitu Doley, IRS directed the operation. Over 1000 cases of illicit liquor was seized during ongoing search operations, accompanied by the recovery of a substantial quantity of counterfeit holograms and labels.
Jitu Doley, IRS, Commissioner of Excise, Assam highlighted the operation's impact, stating, "This is an action against not just blocking the revenue leakage, but also to prevent the consumption of adulterated liquor within the state. We are committed to rigorously combatting all forms of illegal liquor trade."
The search operation remains underway as authorities continue to dismantle the illicit network responsible for these activities.