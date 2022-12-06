Assam: Executive Engineer Found Dead Inside Quarters In Nagaon

Assam

The body of an executive engineer was recovered from his quarters in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Baruah, believed to be in his 40s.

It is learned that Baruah was posted as an executive engineer at Nagaon – Berhampur Irrigation Department.

He was found dead at his quarters located in Teliyagaon area of the district.

The cause of his death is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

