Assam: Explosives Cache Meant For Manipur Intercepted In Cachar

A massive cache of explosives allegedly meant for transport to war-torn Manipur, was recovered during an operation in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the recovery was made at Ranighat in Cachar district of Assam.
According to information received, as many as 200 gelatin sticks and another 200 detonators used for making explosives were recovered during the operation.
Meanwhile, officials informed that they saw two youths carrying a sack which was filled with the explosives.
Upon witnessing the probing team, the youths threw away the sack and made a run for it. While they managed to escape, officials were able to seize the explosives.
An investigation in this regard has been initiated and further details will follow.