Two Held With Fake Gold In Assam's Dhubri

Assam police on Tuesday arrested two persons for illegal possession of fake gold at Golakganj in Dhubri district.

According to information, police seized four fake gold biscuits from the duo.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hafizuddin Sheikh and Naseeruddin Sheikh.

The duo was apprehended from a bus that was en route Cooch Behar.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier this month, five persons were arrested with fake gold in Guwahati’s Basistha Chariali area.

Two of the arrested persons are residents of Jharkhand, two from Lakhimpur district and another from Barpeta district.

According to police, the gold sellers were looking to dupe someone.