Assam: Fake Gold Recovered by Dispur Police

Continuing their operations against fake gold seller’s rackets, a team of Dispur police has arrested one person with fake gold biscuits.

The racket has been busted near Manabendra Sharma Complex.

The arrested person has been identified as Faridul Islam.

Faridul was involved in selling fake gold by duping people.

One individual identified as Badshah is currently on the run.

Earlier in December, Nagaon police busted a gang and arrested four accused from Nagaon district.

Assam police is continuing its drive against fake gold seller’s racket across the state and have been able to arrest many fraudsters in connection to the cases.