Assam: Fake Notes Seized in Mangaldoi, 4 Arrested

In a massive search operation conducted by the police, a huge quantity of fake notes was seized and four persons were arrested in Mangaldoi in Assam on Friday.

According to police reports, four persons were travelling from Guwahati to Tezpur in a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01 AF 9389.

The police have seized five mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahed Ali Sheikh, Rabiyul Hussain, Manowar Hussain and Sohidul Mandal. All the four arrested persons hail from Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

A case has been registered and the four persons are currently being interrogated at the Mangaldoi police station.

