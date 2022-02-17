Assam: Family Of Four Attempt Suicide

Four members of a family Assam’s Nalbari have attempted suicide by consuming poison on Thursday afternoon.

The family members include Shyamanta Rajbongshi, his wife Kanika Rajbongshi, his son and a daughter.

While Shyamanta, his wife and son are in critical condition, his daughter is currently in a stable condition.

The daughter, while speaking to the media, said that all of them consumed poisoned due to family issues.

“I do not know what the poison was but my father had consumed the poison first and then my brother took the poison claiming that he would not live if his father dies”, she said.

She claimed that after that she along with her mother consumed the poison.

She alleged that they were living in Guwahati but their relatives asked them to move back to Nalbari and after they moved, they had been harassed by their immediate family members.

Meanwhile, doctors said that they will survive but need proper treatment and rest.