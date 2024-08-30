Assam Farmers Install Solar Fence to Safeguard Crops and Coexist with Elephants

The introduction of a low-cost solar fence has transformed crop protection in Mirza under Assam's Kamrup district. The innovative solution has safeguarded standing crops from wild elephant depredation, leading to a substantial increase in paddy harvest for farmers.
In November 2023, the community of Gosaihat village near the Maliata reserve of Palashbari Range Forest implemented the solar fence with technical guidance from Aaranyak and collaborative support from Aaranyak, WWF, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
The installation, managed by the local farmers with training from the Aaranyak team, marked a successful experiment in protecting their fields.
Prior to the fence, wild elephants frequently devastated the crops, leaving farmers with minimal harvests. However, the introduction of the solar fence changed this scenario dramatically.
"Previously, when there was no solar fence, the farmers could hardly harvest anything as wild elephant herds used to devour and destroy the standing crop," explained Anjan Baruah, an Aaranyak official and solar fence installation expert.
"Last season, the fence allowed farmers to harvest 90% of their crops,” he said.
The solar fence's power equipment was initially set up at the residence of Sukleswar Boro, a Gosaihat farmer. Following the successful harvest, Boro and his fellow farmers carefully dismantled and stored the fence materials for reuse.
Encouraged by last season's success, the farmers expanded their efforts this year. In August 2024, they installed a one-kilometer-long solar fence using the previously stored materials, now covering 10 hectares of crop fields.
The installation was completed in just two days by a dedicated group of farmers, including Sukleswar Boro, Bonapart Boro, Milon Boro, Bhubaneswar Boro, Jiten Boro, Dipen Boro, Kamal Das, Lal Mohan Das, Bhola Das, Bhaben Das, Dimpu Thakuria, and Manoj Das.
This year's expanded solar fence aims to protect an even larger area, and farmers are optimistic about achieving a 100% harvest.
"This year the farmers are expecting to harvest 100% of the crop with the help of the seasonal solar fence. The farmers no longer bother about the crop damage by elephants outside the fence," said Boro.
The farmers have also thoughtfully left space for elephants to pass, ensuring a balance between crop protection and wildlife movement.
Post-harvest, the fence will be dismantled and stored for the next season, continuing the cycle of effective, low-cost protection. The success of this initiative not only boosts local agricultural income but also fosters a harmonious coexistence with the region's wild elephant population.