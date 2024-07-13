Assam: Fatal Accident Claims Woman's Life in West Karbi Anglong

In a tragic incident in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Saturday a woman lost her life after being struck by a speeding motorcycle.
The accident unfolded in West Karbi Anglong’s Mailoo where the deceased identified as Parvati Devi disembarked from an e-rickshaw and was crossing the road to enter a shop.
Despite immediate medical attention, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
In another instance, An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into pedestrians in Assam’s Silchar district leaving at least 10 injured, with one in critical condition.
The driver, reportedly from Mizoram, was under the influence when he recklessly struck the pedestrians with his Bolero vehicle, sources said.
Following a brief chase, locals managed to stop the vehicle and apprehend the driver, who was found with cartons of alcohol bottles in the vehicle. The enraged crowd also damaged the vehicle before local police arrived to restore order.
The driver was subsequently handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.