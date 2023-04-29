Assam: Father, Son Duo Killed Over Land Dispute in Goalpara

A land dispute that took place on Saturday has resulted in the death of father and son at Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district.
According to sources, the father Anwar Hussain and son Rahul Amin were killed in a fierce clash that broke out in Hatimura village of Gournagar.
The conflict was over a disputed piece of land, and earlier today, a fight broke out again, leading to several people being seriously injured.
It is to be mentioned that the conflict between them had been brewing for quite some time, and it finally escalated into a violent clash.
The dispute resurfaced, resulting in a brutal fight that claimed the lives of both father and son.