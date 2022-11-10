Assam: Father-Son Duo Held For Murder Of Guwahati Businessman

A father-son duo was arrested in Goroimari town in Assam’s Kamrup district for allegedly murdering a Guwahati based businessman.

According to sources, the duo had allegedly abducted a businessman in Guwahati, later murdered him and dumped his body in River Brahmaputra.

The motive of the kidnapping is suspected to be an attempt to extort money from the businessman.

Notably, the police have found the mobile phone of the deceased businessman from the possession of the arrested duo.

Police also said that more persons might be involved in the crime and an investigation to unearth further linkages is on.