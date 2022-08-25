Assam: Ferry Carrying Over 50 Passengers Stranded In Majuli

Passengers travelling in a ferry were stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s river island Majuli on Thursday.

According to sources, the ‘Maa Vaishnavi’ ferry was en route Dhunaguri Ghat in Lakhimpur from Majuli.

The ferry carrying more than 50 passengers was stranded for one and a half hour in the mighty river.

Additionally, the ferry was carrying a four-wheeler and 25 bikes.

However, the reason behind the situation is yet to be ascertained.

Last year in September, a ferry capsized after it collided head-on with another ferry in Nimati Ghat.