Assam Final Voter List Published, Elector Count Drops by 2.43 Lakh

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam published the final voter list after the Special Revision (SR) process in all 126 legislative assembly constituencies on Tuesday. The final list included a total of 2,49,58,139 voters, down from 2,52,01,624 in the draft voter list.

According to official data, there are a total of 1,24,82,213 male voters and 1,24,75,583 female voters. The number of third gender voters stands at 343. The integrated draft voter list was published on December 27, last year, before which a door-to-door verification drive was conducted across the state from November 22 to December 20, last year, an official release mentioned.

The reduction of voters in the final voter list stands at 2,43,485, which represents a 0.97 per cent decrease from the draft voter list.

Meanwhile, there are provisions for appeal against any decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) which can be submitted to the District Magistrate within 15 days, with provisions for a second appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days, the release added. Notably, the final photo electoral rolls for every district of the state were released on Tuesday, with Assam heading to polls later this year.

The elections are expected to be held in March-April, though the final date is yet to be announced. The political theatrics are heating up in the state with the ruling BJP targeting the principal opponent Congress over Jorhat MP and state president Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged collusion with foreign forces to work against India’s interests. In return, the Congress has tightened the screw against the BJP over a controversial video featuring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, allegedly targeting religious minorities and promoting extreme violence and hatred.