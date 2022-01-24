Assam: FIR Against Injured AASU Leader Kirti Kamal Bora In Drugs Case

An FIR has been lodged against AASU leader and former general secretary of Nagaon college union Kirti Kamal Bora by SI Pradip Baniya, who shot and injured the student leader in Assam’s Nagaon on Saturday.

The Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon Police Station registered the case vide Nagaon P.S. Case No.130/2022 under section 294/325/353/307 R/W section 21(A)/29 NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, Bora’s father had also lodged a case against SI Pradip Baniya for allegedly firing upon the student leader.

As per reports, Bora was allegedly shot at by SI Baniya without any ‘valid reason’ after an argument.

Bora said police tried to frame him. He said that while returning home after buying medicine for his mother, he witnessed the policemen thrashing someone when he stopped to enquire what was going on. The police, he alleged, verbally abused him and when he protested, he was dragged from his bike and assaulted.

He was then allegedly shot on his leg. He said, “After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me”.

Bora is currently being treated at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). He also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier yesterday.