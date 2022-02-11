Assam: FIR Against Sherman Ali For Alleged 'Rape' Remark

Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali seems to have landed himself in trouble yet again for his controversial comments.

On Wednesday, an FIR was filed against him for a ‘rape’ remark he made on live television.

As per reports, Ali said, “the cause of offense or crime like rape is due to scanty dress or sexual arousal dress of some women which is highly objectionable and denigrate the dignity of women as a whole.”

The statement was made by him at the backdrop of the Hijab controversy that has been making headlines in recent days.

The FIR was filed by woman activist from Assam and Nari Shakti Awardee Sumitra Hazarika at Latasil Police station.

In her FIR, Hazarika demanded necessary investigation regarding the comment and to “do the needful for exemplary punishment of the offender as per mandate of law.”