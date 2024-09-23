Assam: Fire at Gas Agency In Bokajan
Assam: Fire at Gas Agency In BokajanANI
Assam

Assam: Fire at Gas Agency In Bokajan

Fire tenders rushed to the scene upon being notified and were able to successfully extinguish the inferno.
Published on

A fire erupted late Sunday night at a gas agency in the Bokajan under Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The blaze caused extensive damage, with properties worth several lakhs destroyed. Visuals from the scene depicted thick black smoke billowing from the building.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene upon being notified and were able to successfully extinguish the inferno.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have been the cause of the fire, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Assam: Fire at Gas Agency In Bokajan
Welding Cylinder Blast In Guwahati's Jyotikuchi Leads To Huge Fire
Fire
Assam police
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-fire-at-gas-agency-in-bokajan
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com