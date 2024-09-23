Assam
Assam: Fire at Gas Agency In Bokajan
Fire tenders rushed to the scene upon being notified and were able to successfully extinguish the inferno.
A fire erupted late Sunday night at a gas agency in the Bokajan under Assam's Karbi Anglong district.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The blaze caused extensive damage, with properties worth several lakhs destroyed. Visuals from the scene depicted thick black smoke billowing from the building.
Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have been the cause of the fire, though this has yet to be confirmed.