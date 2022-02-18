Assam: Fire at Mosque in Guwahati’s Panbazar

A fire broke out at a mosque at Panbazar in Guwahati in Assam at around 2 pm on Friday afternoon.

The fire erupted after the Friday ‘Namaz’ at the mosque was over and the devotees had left for their homes.

According to the Panbazar police, the fire occurred due to a short circuit.

However, there was no major loss to human life or property in the incident.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders reached the spot soon and fire fighters took a while to bring the raging fire under control.

“Although the fire razed for a while, fortunately no person was injured,” said a local resident.

“The fire broke out soon after the Friday namaaz was over in the mosque. Had it started during the prayers, it would have led to a stampede like situation with the people inside running for their lives. Luckily all the devotees had left by then,” the resident said.

Since the mosque was located adjacent to a bakery and a few book stores, there was a possibility of the fire spreading fast to the nearby buildings, had it not been controlled on time.