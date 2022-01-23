Assam: Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Pipeline In Jorhat, Contained

A situation of panic gripped the people of Jorhat in Assam on Sunday as black clouds of smoke emerging from a fire that broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pipeline.

The incident took place at a field near Sardar Ali in Jorhat’s Timtimia region through which an ONGC pipeline passes. The fire broke out from the pipe and within minutes the area was clouded by black smoke coming from the fire, onlookers said.

Meanwhile, locals feared the spread of fire if it catches the paddy cultivation in the field. ONGC fire trucks were quick to respond and reached the spot in time to bring the fire under control and prevent further spread.

The fire broke out as oil thieves from a local gang were trying to steal oil from the pipeline, locals alleged. The Jorhat Superintendent of Police has reached the spot and investigations into the incident have been launched to find the culprits behind the fire.