Assam Flood: Centre Releases Rs. 324Cr, CM Sarma Thanks PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed happiness over receiving the first installment of central share of state disaster response fund to state government and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for releasing an amount of Rs. 324 crores to help the state deal with the ongoing flood situation.

The chief minister said that the funds will ensure timely relief and rehabilitation of affected citizens.

Meanwhile, a delegation of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs reached Guwahati on Thursday and held a meeting with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials regarding the damage assessment of recent floods and landslides in the state.

Over 3 lakhs people across 247 villages in the state have been affected by flood this year.

According to the reports of ASDMA, it was discussed that to accelerate an effective damage assessment, IMCT members will be divided into two groups for visiting the relevant affected districts.

As per the flood report, two people lost their lives in the flood in the last 24 hours and now a total of 30 human lives (25 in Flood and 5 in Landslide) have been lost in the first phase of the flood to date and 5,61,149 populations of 956 villages in 12 districts remain affected, reported ANI.

A total of 47139.12 hectares of crop areas have been affected and 295 relief camps and 70 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 66,836 inmates are staying in these centres.

The flood situation in Assam remained critical with over 5.61 lakh people still suffering in the deluge across seven districts.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died in Kampur and Raha of Nagaon district. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides has reached 30.

ASDMA said more than 5,61,100 persons are hit by the flood in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 3.68 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar with nearly 1.5 lakh persons and Morigaon with more than 41,000 people affected.