Assam: Flood-Hit People take shelter along Railway Tracks in Kampur

The flood situation of Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam has remained grim since one week. Around 2.37 lakh people have been affected in Kampur due to the ongoing floods. More than 150 villages under the revenue circle are still reeling under flood waters.
Many villages along railways tracks have been submerged under water and the people are now taking shelter at temporary make-shift tents.
Here is a photo story of the condition of people in flood-hit Kampur:
The SDRF and NDRF have rescued the families in the rural areas and shifted them to relief camps. however, their has been no aid provided from the government side to people living along railway tracks in Kampur.
According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts across 84 revenue circles of the state are currently reeling under the fury of floods.
3.36 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.66 lakh in Cachar district, 1.11 lakh in Hojai, and 52,709 in Darrang district.
