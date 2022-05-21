Assam: Flood-Hit People take shelter along Railway Tracks in Kampur

The flood situation of Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam has remained grim since one week. Around 2.37 lakh people have been affected in Kampur due to the ongoing floods. More than 150 villages under the revenue circle are still reeling under flood waters.

Many villages along railways tracks have been submerged under water and the people are now taking shelter at temporary make-shift tents.

Here is a photo story of the condition of people in flood-hit Kampur: