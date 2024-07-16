Assam Flood Situation Improves; Death Toll at 96

The flood situation in Assam has notably improved, with the number of affected individuals decreasing to 5.11 lakh as of Monday.
The death toll in the ongoing second wave since May has sadly risen to 96, with three recent fatalities, including two minors. Currently, 17 districts remain affected, and water levels in major rivers are stabilizing or receding.
Tragically, the two minors who lost their lives were from Dhubri district, with another fatality reported in Nagaon district.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the count of flood-affected people dropped from 5.97 lakh on Sunday evening to 5.11 lakh by Monday evening. The number of impacted villages has reduced to 1,132, while affected revenue circles now total 59.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday to review the flood situation and assured him of central support.
Despite some rivers, like the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Tezpur, and Dhubri, along with the Burhidihing and Disang rivers, still flowing above the danger mark as of Monday morning, the latest bulletin from the Central Water Commission indicates a general trend of stabilization or decline in water levels over the past 24 hours.