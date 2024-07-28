Assam Flood Situation Improves, Nagaon District Still Most Affected

The flood situation in Assam has shown significant improvement, although Nagaon district remains the most affected, followed by Golaghat, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, and Dibrugarh districts. Currently, 44,434 people are still grappling with the aftermath of the floods, residing in 150 villages across 14 revenue circles.
Thankfully, no further fatalities have been reported in the past couple of weeks, keeping the death toll at 97.
In the last 24 hours, approximately 3,713.17 hectares of crop area have been reported destroyed, highlighting the ongoing impact on agriculture. Additionally, 1,562 inmates are currently seeking refuge in relief camps established across four districts. The situation for livestock remains concerning, with 6,343 animals affected in Sivasagar district.
The infrastructure has also suffered, with 12 incidents of road damage reported—11 in Cachar and one in Sivasagar—and eight incidents of embankment breaches in Cachar district.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to affected communities.