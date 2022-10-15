Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim, 11 Districts Affected

The flood situation in Assam remained grim as more areas were inundated due to heavy rains in the past 24 hours. Two more districts have been submerged. The number of affected districts in the third wave of floods this season in the northeastern state rose to 11.

According to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nagaon, and Tinsukia are the districts of the state. Apart from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh also received heavy rainfall in the past few days.

On Thursday, the number of flood-hit districts in Assam was nine. However, the number of affected people came down to 41,287 on Friday as against 50,839 the previous day. Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district of the state. Over 26,000 people are currently reeling under the deluge, reported news agency PTI.

As per the ASDMA, the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur. A total of 283 villages under 24 revenue circles have been reportedly flooded.

Roads and other infrastructure have been damaged in Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, and Dhemaji. There are reports of erosion from several districts, including Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Fairly widespread to scattered and isolated rainfall has been predicted by Guwahati Meteorological Centre in the state until Saturday.

Notably, since Monday, Assam has been witnessing the third wave of floods this season. In the first wave, around 200 people lost their lives in several flood-related incidents.