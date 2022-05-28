Assam Floods: 2 More Dead, Death Toll Rises to 32

Two more persons have lost their lives in the floods in the last 24 hours in Assam. With this, the death toll due to floods and landslides in the state has now risen to 32.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, two more persons including a child died at Raha of Nagaon district.

A total of 4,49,136 people in 653 villages in 8 districts and 20 revenue circles are still affected by floods. A total of 29160.36 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours.

As many as 143 relief camps and 5 relief distribution centres are functional in affected areas and a total of 44,551 inmates are staying in these reliefs.

A total of 1,70,168 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the floods.

