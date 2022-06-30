Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 151

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Wednesday as 12 more people lost their lives, taking the total death toll due to floods and landslides in the state to 151.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 11 persons died due to floods and one in a landslide in the last 24 hours.

Over 31.50 lakh people in 26 districts under 79 revenue circles across the state are still affected by flood waters.

Meanwhile, the Beki, Kopili and Brahmaputra Rivers are flowing over danger levels. Over 3 lakh people are currently residing in 840 relief camps set across the state.

The NDRF, SDRF, Army and Fire and Emergency Services are caonducting relentless rescue operations in flood-hit areas.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that it airlifted a total of 517 tons of relief material across various flood affected regions of Assam and Meghalaya over the past six days. According to IAF officials, it has flown more than 130 humanitarian assurance missions till now and dropped 700 tons of load in the last five days for Assam floods.