Assam: Floods Disrupt Normal Life in Silchar

Many low-lying areas in Silchar in Cachar district of Assam have been inundated even after the water level of River Barak showed a decreasing trend over the past few hours and measured at 21.09 metres at 9 am on Saturday.
Water level is flowing at 1.26 metres currently above the danger level of 19.83 meters. This has disrupted normal life in Silchar and adjoining areas.
The Public Health Engineering (PHE) barge at Sadarghat has been affected as water supply into many areas has been hit for the past few days. Officials at the PHE water treatment plant at Sadarghat informed that on Wednesday, the delivery lines have been badly affected because of the abrupt rise and strong current at river Barak.
Meanwhile, Parimal Suklabaidya, Forest and Environment Minister of Assam had a detailed meeting with Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal and other ministers regarding the current flood scenario in Cachar district and the proper management of the relief camps.
