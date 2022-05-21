Assam: Floods Disrupt Normal Life in Silchar

Many low-lying areas in Silchar in Cachar district of Assam have been inundated even after the water level of River Barak showed a decreasing trend over the past few hours and measured at 21.09 metres at 9 am on Saturday.

Water level is flowing at 1.26 metres currently above the danger level of 19.83 meters. This has disrupted normal life in Silchar and adjoining areas.

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) barge at Sadarghat has been affected as water supply into many areas has been hit for the past few days. Officials at the PHE water treatment plant at Sadarghat informed that on Wednesday, the delivery lines have been badly affected because of the abrupt rise and strong current at river Barak.