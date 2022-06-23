Assam Floods: GU Postpones 6th Semester Exam for Degree Courses

The Gauhati University (GU) has postponed the sixth semester examination for degree courses. The examination which was earlier scheduled to be held from June 25 will now be conducted from June 29.

The university authorities have decided to postpone the examination due to the flood situation in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Post Graduate examination under Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges as well as GUIST examination and I.Com examination has also been postponed due to incessant rainfall in Assam triggering floods in several parts of the state.

The examinations scheduled to be held on June 21 and 22 has been postponed and the new dates will be announced soon by the university.