Assam Floods: GU Postpones PG, GUIST examinations

It may be mentioned that severe flooding in Assam has killed at least 73 people and displaced more than 40 lakh people. Lower Assam has been one of the worst-hit areas, with five major rivers flowing above the danger level in certain places, including the Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed air dropping of food and other relief materials in areas where there is heavy inundation, officials said. Mr Sarma gave the direction after a review meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior district officers during the day.

Mr Sarma, who held a virtual meeting with his ministers, senior state government officials and deputy commissioners, directed that top priority must be given to relief and rescue operations and there should be no delay citing procedural rules.

''Airdropping of relief materials must be done in areas where there is heavy flooding and army, NDRF or SDRF boats have not been able to reach'', he said.