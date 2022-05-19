Assam Floods: Over 2.88 Lakh People Affected in Nagaon District

Over 2.88 lakh people have been affected in Nagaon district as a result of the first wave of floods in Assam. This was stated by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Thursday.

147 villages under three revenue circles in the district are currently reeling under water. As per the reports, thousands of people in Borkola and Dakhinpaat area under Raha and Nagaon revenue circle respectively have been rendered homeless after the flood water entered their homes, compelling them to move to safer places.

As per the data released by the ASDMA, currently, 9,742.57 hectares of cropland in the district is under water.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Kopili River at Kampur is still flowing above the danger level mark and has crossed its highest level. And with forecast of more rain in the state for the next couple of days, the flood situation is likely to aggravate.